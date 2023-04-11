Russia to Ban Citizens Leaving Country If Conscription Notice Ignored - Bill

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Russian citizens that are subject to conscription will be banned from leaving the country starting from the day they receive a conscription notice and until they appear at the military registration and enlistment office, according to an amendments bill seen by Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Andrey Kartapolov, the chairman of the lower house's defense committee, said that the conscription notice is considered to be received staring from the moment when it is posted in the personal online account of the person liable for military service.

"Citizens who are subject to conscription for military service and have received a conscription notice from the military commissariat, starting from the day when such a notice is considered to have been received, are prohibited from leaving Russia. This restriction is valid until the fulfillment of the obligation to appear at the military commissariat," the document said.

Enlistment of citizens eligible for military service in the reserve of the armed forces can be carried out without personal attendance, according to the document.