Russia to Ban Entry for Officials Involved in RT DE Broadcaster Ban in Germany

Moscow will draw up a list of representatives of agencies involved in blocking the broadcast of the RT DE channel in Germany, they will be banned from entering Russia, the lsit will be closed, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Moscow will draw up a list of representatives of agencies involved in blocking the broadcast of the RT DE channel in Germany, they will be banned from entering Russia, the lsit will be closed, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that as part of the response to the unfriendly steps of the German media regulator, it is planned to "launch the process of compiling a list of representatives of state and public structures of the Federal Republic of Germany involved in restricting the broadcasting of RT DE and other pressure on the Russian media operator."

They will be "banned from entering the territory of the Russian Federation."

"Publication of the list is not expected," the ministry noted.