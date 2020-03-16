UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Ban Entry Of Foreigners Over Coronavirus Threat From March 18 To May 1 - Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Russia to Ban Entry of Foreigners Over Coronavirus Threat From March 18 to May 1 - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Russian government has decided to introduce a ban on entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons over fears of the spread of novel coronavirus infection in the country from March 18 until May 1, the Cabinet's press service announced on Monday.

The Cabinet earlier said that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed on Monday with the prime ministers of several CIS countries the situation around the spread of COVID-19 infection.

"Mikhail Mishustin informed the heads of government that in order to ensure the state security, protect public health and prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in accordance with Russian law and the provisions of applicable international treaties of the Russian Federation, the Russian government has made a decision to temporarily restrict the entry into the Russian Federation of foreign citizens and stateless persons from 00:00 local time on March 18, 2020, until 00:00 local time on May 1, 2020," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, the entry ban will not apply to truck drivers, crews of aircraft and ships, train crews, diplomats and consuls, permanent residents of the Russian Federation and a small number of other categories of foreign citizens.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia March May 2020 From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

28 minutes ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

28 minutes ago

Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus sprea ..

1 minute ago

Americans face shutdown as coronavirus keeps sprea ..

1 minute ago

Curfew as US cities shut down in coronavirus fight ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov's Visit to Serbia Postponed Over COVID-19 C ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.