Russia to Ban Entry of Foreigners Over Coronavirus Threat From March 18 to May 1 - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Russian government has decided to introduce a ban on entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons over fears of the spread of novel coronavirus infection in the country from March 18 until May 1, the Cabinet's press service announced on Monday.

The Cabinet earlier said that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed on Monday with the prime ministers of several CIS countries the situation around the spread of COVID-19 infection.

"Mikhail Mishustin informed the heads of government that in order to ensure the state security, protect public health and prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in accordance with Russian law and the provisions of applicable international treaties of the Russian Federation, the Russian government has made a decision to temporarily restrict the entry into the Russian Federation of foreign citizens and stateless persons from 00:00 local time on March 18, 2020, until 00:00 local time on May 1, 2020," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, the entry ban will not apply to truck drivers, crews of aircraft and ships, train crews, diplomats and consuls, permanent residents of the Russian Federation and a small number of other categories of foreign citizens.