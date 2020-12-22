UrduPoint.com
Russia To Ban Entry To Certain German Government Officials - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russia bans entry to several German government officials in response to sanctions over the case of Alexey Navalny, DPA news agency reported Tuesday citing the German Foreign Ministry.

Russia did not tell Germany the Names of the officials under sanctions, they may find out about it when they attempt to enter Russia, the news agency reported, citing Beate Grzeski, a representative of the German ambassador to Russia.

Earlier in the day, Grzeski, French Ambassador Pierre Levy and a Swedish diplomat were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the sanctions imposed over Navalny case. The ministry later said Moscow would expand the list of EU citizens who cannot enter Russia, adding those who had promoted anti-Russian sentiment.

More Stories From World

