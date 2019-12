(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia has added new items, including starch and glucose, to the list of banned imports from Ukraine , according to the decree published Tuesday on the country's main legal portal.

In addition, Russia will ban imports of fructose, elements of central heating system, some medical accessories.