Russia To Ban US Think Tank Citing Security Fears

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:19 AM

Russia to ban US think tank citing security fears

Russia has branded the US government-funded Atlantic Council think tank "undesirable", its General Prosecutor's Office said, calling it a security threat

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ):Russia has branded the US government-funded Atlantic Council think tank "undesirable", its General Prosecutor's Office said, calling it a security threat.

"It has been established that the activities of this organisation present a threat to the basis of the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation," the prosecutor's office said in a statement late on Thursday.

Prosecutors asked Russia's justice ministry to include the think tank in a register of "undesirable" organisations in Russia, it said.

According to the Atlantic Council's website, it "promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs".

Entities put on the "undesirable" list are banned from issuing any publications in Russia and risk having their bank accounts blocked. People cooperating with them could be hit with fines, jail time and banned from entering Russian.

Russia has upped pressure on civil society and NGO groups since President Vladimir Putin's re-election in 2012. His government adopted a controversial law which allows authorities to brand Russian groups engagingin broadly-defined "political activity" and that receive funding from abroadas "foreign agents".

