Russia to Be Forced to React to Absence of US Readiness to Agree on Security - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russia will be forced to react, including by military means, to the absence of US readiness to agree on security guarantees, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry also said that it delivered Moscow's reaction to the US response on security guarantees to the US ambassador.

"In the absence of the readiness of the American side to agree on firm, legally binding guarantees to ensure our security from the United States and its allies, Russia will be forced to respond, including through the implementation of measures of a military-technical nature," the ministry said.

The ministry also mentioned that the US did not give a constructive response to key issues of Russia's security proposals.