Russia To Be Guest Of Honor At 2nd China International Import Expo Among 15 Other States

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 11:59 AM

Russia to Be Guest of Honor at 2nd China International Import Expo Among 15 Other States

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russia will be among 15 countries that will take part in the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), set from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, as guests of honor, China's Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Bingnan said on Tuesday.

"The second China International Import Expo will take place from November 5 to 10 at Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Center. Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the opening ceremony and other events, including Hongqiao International Economic Forum on November 5. After the opening ceremony, Xi Jinping accompanied by other leaders will make a tour to see national pavilions," Wang said at a press conference.

According to him, representatives of business circles, various organizations and officials from 170 countries and regions of the world have been invited to attend CIIE and related events.

A total of 64 countries, including China, will present national pavilions at CIIE.

Russia, Cambodia, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, India, Italy, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Peru, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Zambia will be special guests at the expo, he added.

Over 3,000 companies have already confirmed their participation, while about 500,000 people are expected to attend the event.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government supported by the World Trade Organization are organizers of the CIIE.

