Russia to Be Invited to APEC Forum Meetings in 2023 Hosted by United States - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Russia will be able to attend meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, hosted by the United States next year, media reported on Monday, citing US official for APEC Matt Murray.

Washington will invite Russia as "good stewards of APEC," the official told a briefing in Singapore without indicating whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the APEC leaders' meeting.

Late last month, US Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told RIA Novosti that the US intended to ensure the participation of all delegations in the APEC annual meeting of economic leaders in San Francisco in 2023 in accordance with US laws.