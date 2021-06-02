Russia to Begin Batch Production of New Cluster Glide Bomb Drel in 2023 - Technodinamika

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Batch production of Russia's new cluster glide bomb Drel is scheduled to begin in 2023, Igor Nasenkov, the head of the Technodinamika holding of the Rostec state corporation (which is the managing company of the Drel developer), said on Wednesday.

"I think we will finalize the Drel project next year.

If we finish the tests next year, then we will be ready to start batch production already in 2023," Nasenkov told reporters.

The stealth cluster glide bomb PBK-500U SPBE-K Drel is designed to destroy armored vehicles, ground-based radar stations and command posts. It can be used round-the-clock regardless of the weather and does not require the aircraft to enter air defense facilities' coverage area.