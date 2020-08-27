UrduPoint.com
Russia To Begin Constructing 2 More Nuclear Borei-Class Submarines In 2020 - Executive

Thu 27th August 2020

The last two strategic nuclear submarines of project 955-A (Borei-A) will be laid down at the Sevmash plant in 2020, the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexey Rakhmanov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The last two strategic nuclear submarines of project 955-A (Borei-A) will be laid down at the Sevmash plant in 2020, the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexey Rakhmanov told Sputnik.

The main command of the Russian Navy has repeatedly stated the need to have ten Borei-class strategic nuclear submarines.

The contract for the construction of the ninth and tenth boats of project 955-A was signed in 2019.

"We are preparing, we are cutting the metal. The laying will take place this year. We think that two boats at once, that is, two boats will be laid by the end of the year, such is our plan," Rakhmanov said.

The fleet already includes four submarines of this project: Yuri Dolgoruky, Alexander Nevsky, Vladimir Monomakh, Prince Vladimir. Four more are currently under construction at the Sevmash plant.

