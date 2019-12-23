UrduPoint.com
Russia To Begin Direct Wheat Shipments To Libya In 2020 - Russian Contact Group

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 10:10 PM

Russia to Begin Direct Wheat Shipments to Libya in 2020 - Russian Contact Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russia will begin direct exports of 1 million tonnes of wheat per year to Libya in 2020, the head of the Russian contact group on Libya's conflict settlement told Sputnik.

According to Lev Dengov, a relevant memorandum of intent has already been signed.

"Three major state-owned Russian companies took part in these negotiations. Now we are working on the details of the contract. The price is settled, technical details are being worked out. I believe the contract itself will be signed before the New Year's Day, and shipments of Russian wheat to Libya will begin next year. The volume is still the same ” 1 million tonnes," he said.

According to Dengov, once the contract is struck, there will be a meeting at the level of representatives of the agriculture ministries of the two countries.

He added that Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) head, Fayez Sarraj, insisted on a meeting in an intergovernmental format.

The contact group head also highlighted that Russia used to send wheat to Libya via Turkey, while now it would be direct shipments.

Libya has been torn between two rival governments since 2011 when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. The eastern part of the country is now governed by parliament and its allied Libyan National Army, while the UN-recognized GNA operates in Libya's west.

