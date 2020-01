Russia to Begin Evacuating Citizens From China Via Far East on Saturday - Authorities

Russia will begin evacuating its citizens from China via Far East checkpoints on Saturday amid coronavirus outbreak, the regional government said Saturday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Russia will begin evacuating its citizens from China via Far East checkpoints on Saturday amid coronavirus outbreak, the regional government said Saturday.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced earlier in the day that Russia would stop the flights of all its carriers to China, except several Aeroflot flights.

In addition, Russia will begin evacuating its citizens from Wuhan in China.

"Evacuation will be effectuated via vehicle checkpoints Pogranichny, Kraskino and Poltavka. Pogranichny on February 1, 2, 3, Kraskino - February 1, 3, Poltavka - February 1," the Primorsky Krai's government said.