Russia to Begin Exchanging Sovereign Eurobonds for Federal Ruble Bonds - Finance Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that sovereign Eurobonds denominated in foreign currency will be exchanged for ruble-denominated federal loan bonds by the end of this year

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that sovereign Eurobonds denominated in foreign Currency will be exchanged for ruble-denominated Federal loan bonds by the end of this year.

"We are talking about the fact that we will issue our replacement to Eurobonds, replace (Eurobonds) with our internal securities � federal loan bonds... These will be ruble-denominated bonds, naturally, no different in their characteristics (from Eurobonds). This is important for the development of our market," Siluanov said, adding that this replacement could take place by the end of the year.