Russia to Begin Final Stage of Sudden Inspection of Pacific Fleet From Tuesday - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The final stage of a sudden inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet, during which ships will work out missile strikes with electronic launches, will begin on April 18, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"Starting April 18, we will begin the final stage of the inspection, during which naval strike groups, together with coastal missile divisions, will work out the tasks of delivering missile strikes with electronic launches," Shoigu said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

The fleet forces will also work out the search for and destruction of enemy submarines and naval groupings, and conduct practical artillery firing at air and sea targets, the minister added.