Russia to Begin Governance Reform on January 1 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) A governance reform will begin in Russia on January 1 and take three months, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Monday.

"The administrative reform has been postponed more than once for various reasons including the coronavirus.

We cannot delay it any longer," the prime minister said.

"I suggest we start the optimization of the governance system on January 1 and not prolong it, but finish it in three months, by April 1," the prime minister added.

Mishustin said that nearly 20 percent of positions in ministries and other Federal agencies were vacant.