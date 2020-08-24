Russia to Begin State Trials of High-Precision Mortar System Gran in 2021 - Rostec

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russia is working on a high-precision guided mortar weapon system Gran, whose state trials will launch in 2021, the press service of a Rostec weapon subsidiary Vysokotochnye Kompleksy told Sputnik.

According to the press service, the company is working on the "materials needed to hold state trials, which are slated to begin in the second quarter of 2021."

The system features an option of firing several mortars at different targets simultaneously, reaching targets that are moving in cramped surroundings or behind high fortifications.