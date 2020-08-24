UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Begin State Trials Of High-Precision Mortar System Gran In 2021 - Rostec

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:20 AM

Russia to Begin State Trials of High-Precision Mortar System Gran in 2021 - Rostec

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russia is working on a high-precision guided mortar weapon system Gran, whose state trials will launch in 2021, the press service of a Rostec weapon subsidiary Vysokotochnye Kompleksy told Sputnik.

According to the press service, the company is working on the "materials needed to hold state trials, which are slated to begin in the second quarter of 2021."

The system features an option of firing several mortars at different targets simultaneously, reaching targets that are moving in cramped surroundings or behind high fortifications.

Related Topics

Firing Russia Company Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Ukrainian President on In ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Press: Artificial intelligence key to UAE’s ..

39 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Afghan Talbans to arrive in Islamabad tonight

2 hours ago

LCCI President appreciates govt for income tax ref ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.