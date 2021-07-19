UrduPoint.com
Russia To Begin Testing Biochips For Detecting COVID-19 By 2023-2024 - Developer

The testing of a Russian non-implantable biochip designed to detect infectious agents causing acquired pneumonia, including COVID-19, is scheduled for 2023-2024, the Blokhina Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Nizhny Novgorod told Sputnik on Monday

The Blokhina institute is a subsidiary of the Russian state consumer rights agency, Rospotrebnadzor.

"As part of the research, the developer will create a protocol for preparing samples of various types of biological material used to detect pathogens of acquired pneumonia using a DNA biochip. The accuracy of these results will be assessed compared to those of the polymerase chain reaction.

Testing of the new DNA biochip on model and clinical samples of patients is scheduled for 2023-2024," the statement read.

The biochip will not be implanted into the human body but will be used in the laboratory setting to detect infections in bio samples, the institute said.

The chip is a micro plate with artificially synthesized short oligonucleotide probes that are used to determine the "genetic portrait" of the pneumonia pathogens. The Blokhina center described its biochip as an express test that narrows down the results to only one correct diagnostic option.

