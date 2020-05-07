UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Begin Withdrawing Military Virus Experts From Italy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 02:41 PM

Russia to begin withdrawing military virus experts from Italy

Russia on Thursday begins withdrawing military experts and medics sent to Italy during the height of the coronavirus pandemic as part of an aid effort that critics said carried political overtones

Moscow, v (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Russia on Thursday begins withdrawing military experts and medics sent to Italy during the height of the coronavirus pandemic as part of an aid effort that critics said carried political overtones.

"We will begin the pullout of radiation, chemical and biological protection units from Italy," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of military leaders on Wednesday.

He said the military would host a ceremony to mark their return and asked for "proposals for the promotion of distinguished military personnel, doctors and all those who were involved in disinfection in cities and facilities in Italy".

Russia has sent military planes with specialists and equipment to countries including Italy, China and the United States, gestures that have prompted criticism from some Russians over using crucial resources for geopolitical aims.

Moscow said in March when the programme began that the aid for Italy included protective equipment and about 100 virus specialists with experience dealing with Ebola and swine fever.

Yet Italian media reported that much of the equipment was not useful in the fight against the virus, sparking a diplomatic spat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Italy in July last year and has often spoken of his long friendship with former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Defence Minister Russia China Vladimir Putin Italy United States March July Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab CM inaugurates PMIS amid fears of Coronavir ..

31 minutes ago

Four bodies of drowned family members fished out f ..

4 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Shifts Efforts From Ongoing Malaria Outbr ..

4 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Seeks to Conduct 100,000 Tests for COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

Ten People Dead Following Gas Leakage in India's V ..

18 minutes ago

British telecoms 02, Virgin Media to merge in 38 ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.