Russia to Block Resolutions on Syria Aid Which Go Against Russian Draft - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) The Russian Federation will block any resolution on the cross-border mechanism for delivering aid to Syria that is not in line with the Russian draft text, UN Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday following a Security Council vote.

"If someone proposes our draft, we will not say that this is our intellectual property; if someone proposes our draft for the second time, why not. If not, then I think the page is turned," Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said at a stakeout after the US, UK and France vetoed the Russian resolution.

Syrian Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh expressed disappointment that the Russian draft was not approved.

"My delegation regrets that the balanced draft resolution provided and tabled by the Russian Federation was not adopted. And we deplore the fact that the three Western countries, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, have been so insistent on misleading and disregarding the genuine and objective concerns expressed by my country and the Russian Federation and other countries," Sabbagh said after the vote.