UrduPoint.com

Russia To Bolster Cooperation With 'Reliable Partner' Venezuela - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Russia to Bolster Cooperation With 'Reliable Partner' Venezuela - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Russia will enhance cooperation with Venezuela across a range of industries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, praising the Latin American nation as a "reliable partner."

Putin, who received credentials from Venezuelan Ambassador Jesus Salazar and 23 other foreign diplomats, said Russia saw Venezuela as a "strategic, reliable partner in Latin America and the world.

"

"We plan to continue deepening bilateral cooperation in all areas, primarily in energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, transport, and pharmaceutics," he said at a ceremony in the Kremlin.

Putin said he had been communicating intensively with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. He said Russia and Venezuela had similar or converging positions on key international issues.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin Venezuela All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

1 hour ago
 Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

4 hours ago
 PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.