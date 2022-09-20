Russia to Bolster Cooperation With 'Reliable Partner' Venezuela - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Russia will enhance cooperation with Venezuela across a range of industries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, praising the Latin American nation as a "reliable partner."

Putin, who received credentials from Venezuelan Ambassador Jesus Salazar and 23 other foreign diplomats, said Russia saw Venezuela as a "strategic, reliable partner in Latin America and the world.

"

"We plan to continue deepening bilateral cooperation in all areas, primarily in energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, transport, and pharmaceutics," he said at a ceremony in the Kremlin.

Putin said he had been communicating intensively with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. He said Russia and Venezuela had similar or converging positions on key international issues.