Russia to Bolster Ties With Asia, Africa, Latin America in Every Possible Way - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russia will strengthen ties with the countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America in every possible way, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We highly appreciate the fact that Russia has many partners in different regions and on different continents.

We sincerely value historically strong, friendly, truly trusting ties with the states of Asia, Africa and Latin America. And we will strengthen them in every possible way," Putin said in a video address to an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues taking place in the Moscow region.

The president also expressed confidence that Russia and its allies will achieve the formation of a more just world, while the discriminatory model of development will irreversibly go away.