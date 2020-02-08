Russia to Boost Defense Industry Cooperation with Venezuela Amid External Threats - Lavrov

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Russia and Venezuela will further develop defense industry cooperation to boost Venezuela's defense capability in face of external threats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"Coordinated actions in areas such as energy, natural resources, various industries, agriculture, and transport are very promising," Lavrov said following talks with the Venezuelan leadership in Caracas.

"And, of course, we will develop [bilateral] military-technical cooperation in order to reliably ensure the defense capabilities of our friends, especially in the face of external threats," the Russian minister stressed.