Russia To Boost Foreign Trade With Latin America Amid Western Sanctions - Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Russia to Boost Foreign Trade With Latin America Amid Western Sanctions - Ambassador

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Russia will increase its trade with Latin America, Asia and Africa amid the Western sanctions, Russian Ambassador to Paraguay Alexander Pisarev said in an article published by the Paraguayan media outlet ABC Color.

"Regardless of the sanctions' severity, Russia managed to stabilize the situation by reorienting its foreign trade to the markets of Latin America, Asia and Africa, the total share of which in the Russian foreign trade amounted to 65% and would be growing," the ambassador said.

The diplomat stressed that the Western countries now account for 35% of Russia's foreign trade, adding that one year ago, the situation was different, with 60% of the Russian foreign trade falling on the West and 40% on the rest of the world.

He said the the West failed in its attempts to stifle Russia's economy with sanctions.

The Western countries imposed sanctions against Russia as a reaction to its special military operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the deterrence of Russia is the West's long-term strategy and the sanctions have seriously affected the global economy adding that the main goal of the Western countries is to aggravate the life of millions of people. Russia has more than once said that it would solve all the problems created by the West.

