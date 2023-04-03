Russia to Boost Military Potential in North-West Direction as Finland Joins NATO- Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russia will strengthen its military potential in the western and northwestern direction in response to Finland's accession to NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, NATO head Jens Stoltenberg said that Finland will officially join NATO on April 4.

The office of Finnish President Sauli Niinistoe later confirmed this.

"Part of the measures have already been announced. We will strengthen our military potential in the western and northwestern direction. In the event of forces and assets of other NATO members being deployed in Finland, we will take additional steps to reliably ensure Russia's military security," Grushko said.