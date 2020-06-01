UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Boost Protective Masks Production By 33% To 12Mln Daily By August - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:51 PM

Russia to Boost Protective Masks Production by 33% to 12Mln Daily by August - Minister

Russian companies will increase protective masks production by 33 percent to 12 million daily by August, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russian companies will increase protective masks production by 33 percent to 12 million daily by August, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the minister, Russia currently produces 9 million protective masks per day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is clear that micro-enterprises, which have quickly joined the effort, will start gradually reducing the production volume, but batch production of masks will exceed 12 million daily by the end of July," Manturov said.

Related Topics

Russia July August Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM directs to take provinces on board to establish ..

5 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues with B ..

2 minutes ago

Govt emphasizing on health sector in coming budget ..

2 minutes ago

First Court Appearance of George Floyd's Alleged M ..

2 minutes ago

ATC adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal c ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.