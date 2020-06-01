Russia to Boost Protective Masks Production by 33% to 12Mln Daily by August - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian companies will increase protective masks production by 33 percent to 12 million daily by August, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russian companies will increase protective masks production by 33 percent to 12 million daily by August, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the minister, Russia currently produces 9 million protective masks per day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is clear that micro-enterprises, which have quickly joined the effort, will start gradually reducing the production volume, but batch production of masks will exceed 12 million daily by the end of July," Manturov said.