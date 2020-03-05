UrduPoint.com
Russia To Brief Damascus On Results Of Putin-Erdogan Talks On Idlib - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Russia to Brief Damascus on Results of Putin-Erdogan Talks on Idlib - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russia will brief Syria on the agreements on Idlib, reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday, soon after the talks concluded.

As a result of the six-hour-long talks, the presidents have agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which will start on midnight. Putin has expressed the belief that the agreements reached will promote crisis settlement.

"It certainly will," Peskov said, when asked whether Damascus will be briefed on the results of the talks.

