Russia to Brief OSCE New Media Representative on Google, Facebook Censorship - Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Russia will inform the new Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)'s representative for freedom of the media about the continuing effort by Google and Facebook to "erase" Russian resources, Russia's deputy envoy to OSCE, Maxim Buyakevich, told Sputnik on Monday.

According the diplomat, journalism will be an important issue on the OSCE agenda in 2021, and Russia is yet to discuss many topics with OSCE's recently appointed new representative on media freedom, Teresa Ribeiro.

"First of all, the continuing sweeping censorship in the digital information sector.

Our Western partners prefer sheltering behind the allegedly independent editorial policy of internet giants, such as Google, Facebook and others. In fact, their allegedly independent editorial policy 'coincidentally' keeps erasing exclusively Russian and pro-Russian resources from the Internet segment, as well as any others that do not fit in official viewpoints of Western nations. We will prioritize this issue during our cooperation with Ribeiro," Buyakevich said.