Russia to Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Production to 15Mln Doses Monthly in Spring - Minister

SKOLKOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia is expected to boost its monthly coronavirus vaccine production to 1.5 million doses in December, 3-3.5 million doses in January and up to 15 million doses in the spring, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday.

"We plan to produce 800,000 doses in November, 1.5 million doses in December, 3-3.5 million doses in January, and then the several-fold growth will follow. We will be capable of producing 15 million doses monthly in the spring of the next year," Manturov said, specifying he was talking about the Sputnik V vaccine.