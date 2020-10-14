UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Production To 15Mln Doses Monthly In Spring - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:06 PM

Russia to Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Production to 15Mln Doses Monthly in Spring - Minister

Russia is expected to boost its monthly coronavirus vaccine production to 1.5 million doses in December, 3-3.5 million doses in January and up to 15 million doses in the spring, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday

SKOLKOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia is expected to boost its monthly coronavirus vaccine production to 1.5 million doses in December, 3-3.5 million doses in January and up to 15 million doses in the spring, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday.

"We plan to produce 800,000 doses in November, 1.5 million doses in December, 3-3.5 million doses in January, and then the several-fold growth will follow. We will be capable of producing 15 million doses monthly in the spring of the next year," Manturov said, specifying he was talking about the Sputnik V vaccine.

Related Topics

Russia January November December Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

T-20 Cricket matches; CTP implementing traffic pla ..

2 minutes ago

Pope promises to take more care with virus measure ..

2 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

2 minutes ago

2 Million Beneficiaries across Punjab pay over PKR ..

9 minutes ago

674 schemes completed with Rs 3.82b: commissioner ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.