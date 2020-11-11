UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Bring Sputnik V Vaccine Production To 6Mln Doses Monthly In April - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:17 PM

Russia to Bring Sputnik V Vaccine Production to 6Mln Doses Monthly in April - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia plans to produce 500,000 doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine this month, to bring production to 1.5 million doses in January and to have as many as 6 million doses monthly starting April, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"It is expected that we will produce 500,000 doses of the [Sputnik V] vaccine in November 2020, 1.5 million doses ... in January, 3 million doses starting February 2021 and 6 million doses monthly starting April 2021," Golikova told the lower chamber of the Russian parliament.

Russia's research center Vector is expected to start the post-registration clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine already on Sunday, Golokova added. According to her, commercialization effort will be launched simultaneously.

