Russia to Build 2 Next-Generation International Arctic Stations - Senior Official

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's state commission for Arctic development plans to build two international Arctic stations, model Snezhinka (Snowflake), in its Yamalo-Nenets and Murmansk regions, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Russia's state commission for Arctic development plans to build two international Arctic stations, model Snezhinka (Snowflake), in its Yamalo-Nenets and Murmansk regions, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said on Wednesday.

"We discussed the issues related to the construction of Snezhinka stations for education and science purposes. We decided to try and build such stations in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and the Murmansk Region," Trutnev said following the meeting of the state commission.

According to him, the proposition will next be reviewed by the science and education ministry together with relevant regional governments.

On June 1, Nikolai Korchunov, the ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry and a senior official of the Arctic Council, said in an interview with Sputnik that several of the Arctic Council's observer nations showed interest in the project, following China and South Korea.

Russia is currently in talks with potential partners regarding the construction and equipment supplies to the stations.

The new Snezhinka International Arctic Station is designed as a year-round research station fully powered by renewable sources of energy. It will consist of several sphere-shaped modules that will house amenities such as laboratories, offices, spaces for teleconferences and onsite seminars.