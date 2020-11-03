Russia to Build 5G Networks Using Only Domestic Equipment - Digital Development Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russian Digital Development Minister Maxut Shadayev on Tuesday told the meeting of the Federation Council that 5G networks will be created in Russia with the use of only Russian equipment.

"A political decision was made that all the equipment, which will be used in 5G networks' construction, must be produced in the country," Shadayev said.

The minister noted that additional financing had been provided to create national 5G equipment and added that the ministry agreed with the defense ministry and other agencies on the frequencies to be used by 5G networks.

According to Russia's national program titled Digital Economy, 5G networks should cover the territory of Russia's ten largest cities by 2022. Back in July, Russian mobile operator MTS said that it was the first in the country to receive the license on 5G network services.