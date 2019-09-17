Russia to Build Dock Landing Ships Under State Armament Program Until 2027

Construction of ships similar to helicopter carriers is included in Russia's state armament program until 2027, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Ryazantsev said Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Construction of ships similar to helicopter carriers is included in Russia 's state armament program until 2027, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Ryazantsev said Tuesday.

"The creation of the universal dock landing ship for the navy is included in the state armament program, the work on its creation is being carried out as planned," Ryazantsev told reporters on the sidelines of the Neva-2019 business forum in St.

Petersburg.

An informed source earlier told Sputnik that Russia will start designing universal dock ships similar to the Mistral-type helicopter carriers in 2020, with the first of two such ships to be delivered to the Russian navy in 2025.

The ship is expected to carry up to 16 helicopters.