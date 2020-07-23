UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Build Extra-Light Rocket For Launching Small Satellites By 2024 - Roscosmos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Russia to Build Extra-Light Rocket for Launching Small Satellites by 2024 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russia will bring in the private sector to develop an extra-light rocket by 2024, according to a presentation by First Deputy Director General of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation Yury Urlichich.

Such a rocket is required for launching into orbit small and extra-small communication and monitoring satellites, controlled with artificial intelligence technologies.

By 2024, the country will also finish prototypes of small communications satellites Marathonas well as surveillance satellites.

In 2028, Russia will be able to provide new complex services via orbital constellations of multiple small satellites.

The presentation has not specified what kind of extra-light rocket it has in mind, it is, however, known that Roscosmos and the National Technology Initiative, a government high-tech development program, are planning to create such a rocket, which is said to weight up to 20 tonnes and bring up to 551 Pounds into the orbit of about 310 miles above Earth.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Government Weight Satellites

Recent Stories

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

1 hour ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

3 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

3 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

4 hours ago

KP to start unique cable car project from Upper Di ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.