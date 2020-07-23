Russia to Build Extra-Light Rocket for Launching Small Satellites by 2024 - Roscosmos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russia will bring in the private sector to develop an extra-light rocket by 2024, according to a presentation by First Deputy Director General of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation Yury Urlichich.

Such a rocket is required for launching into orbit small and extra-small communication and monitoring satellites, controlled with artificial intelligence technologies.

By 2024, the country will also finish prototypes of small communications satellites Marathonas well as surveillance satellites.

In 2028, Russia will be able to provide new complex services via orbital constellations of multiple small satellites.

The presentation has not specified what kind of extra-light rocket it has in mind, it is, however, known that Roscosmos and the National Technology Initiative, a government high-tech development program, are planning to create such a rocket, which is said to weight up to 20 tonnes and bring up to 551 Pounds into the orbit of about 310 miles above Earth.