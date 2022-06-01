Russia to Build New Air Bases in Arctic, Expand 'No-Go' Zone - Northern Fleet Commander

The Russian Northern Fleet will receive two new and seven reconstructed air bases, which will expand the anti-access/area denial area (A2/AD) in the fleet's command responsibility zone in the Arctic, Northern Fleet Commander Adm. Alexander Moiseev said on Wednesday

The A2/AD is a strategy aimed at barring an adversary from entering a territory by creating an increased danger on the terrain, usually using a range of weapons.

"The development and construction of the air base network in the Arctic zone continues. The 2030 plan for the development of the air base network of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation includes construction of two (Nagurskoye, Temp) and reconstruction of seven air bases (Severomorsk-1, Severomorsk-2, Severomorsk-3, Rogachevo, Talagi, Kipelovo), including one seaplane base (Safonovo)," Moiseev said at a briefing on protecting Russia's interests in the Arctic and the world ocean, which coincided with the Northern Fleet Day celebrated in the country.

The official noted that Nagurskoye and Temp will allow the military to accept all types of "long-range, transport and maritime aircraft," which in turn will not only expand the anti-access/area denial area but will also make weapons and cargoes deliveries to the islands of the Arctic archipelagos much easier.