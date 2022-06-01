UrduPoint.com

Russia To Build New Air Bases In Arctic, Expand 'No-Go' Zone - Northern Fleet Commander

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 06:31 PM

Russia to Build New Air Bases in Arctic, Expand 'No-Go' Zone - Northern Fleet Commander

The Russian Northern Fleet will receive two new and seven reconstructed air bases, which will expand the anti-access/area denial area (A2/AD) in the fleet's command responsibility zone in the Arctic, Northern Fleet Commander Adm. Alexander Moiseev said on Wednesday

SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The Russian Northern Fleet will receive two new and seven reconstructed air bases, which will expand the anti-access/area denial area (A2/AD) in the fleet's command responsibility zone in the Arctic, Northern Fleet Commander Adm. Alexander Moiseev said on Wednesday.

The A2/AD is a strategy aimed at barring an adversary from entering a territory by creating an increased danger on the terrain, usually using a range of weapons.

"The development and construction of the air base network in the Arctic zone continues. The 2030 plan for the development of the air base network of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation includes construction of two (Nagurskoye, Temp) and reconstruction of seven air bases (Severomorsk-1, Severomorsk-2, Severomorsk-3, Rogachevo, Talagi, Kipelovo), including one seaplane base (Safonovo)," Moiseev said at a briefing on protecting Russia's interests in the Arctic and the world ocean, which coincided with the Northern Fleet Day celebrated in the country.

The official noted that Nagurskoye and Temp will allow the military to accept all types of "long-range, transport and maritime aircraft," which in turn will not only expand the anti-access/area denial area but will also make weapons and cargoes deliveries to the islands of the Arctic archipelagos much easier.

Related Topics

World Russia Safonovo All From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Pakistan records crushing eight- ..

Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Pakistan records crushing eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka

10 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan talks about London weather

Armeena Khan talks about London weather

18 minutes ago
 Qatar, Pakistan agreed to continue close cooperati ..

Qatar, Pakistan agreed to continue close cooperation in energy, trade and invest ..

24 minutes ago
 Guterres Hopeful of Solution to Effects of Ukraine ..

Guterres Hopeful of Solution to Effects of Ukraine Crisis on Global Food Supply

44 seconds ago
 DC orders gearing up anti-dengue activities

DC orders gearing up anti-dengue activities

46 seconds ago
 Police drive against professional beggars underway ..

Police drive against professional beggars underway, 55 held

47 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.