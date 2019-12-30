Russia to Build New Medium Transport Airplane by End of 2020 - United Aircraft Corporation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans on creating a new medium military transport aircraft by the end of 2020, UAC general director, Yury Slyusar, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans on creating a new medium military transport aircraft by the end of 2020, UAC general director, Yury Slyusar, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"A medium [military] transport airplane should appear by the end of 2020. This [aircraft] will in many ways set the direction for our line of transport airplanes for the next decade," Slyusar said.

He added that UAC has opened a competition for the design of the airplane to various design bureaus.