Russia To Build New Medium Transport Airplane By End Of 2020 - United Aircraft Corporation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 01:43 PM

Russia to Build New Medium Transport Airplane by End of 2020 - United Aircraft Corporation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans on creating a new medium military transport aircraft by the end of 2020, UAC general director, Yury Slyusar, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"A medium [military] transport airplane should appear by the end of 2020. This [aircraft] will in many ways set the direction for our line of transport airplanes for the next decade," Slyusar said.

He added that UAC has opened a competition for the design of the airplane to various design bureaus.

