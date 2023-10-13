Open Menu

Russia To Build Nuclear Power Plant In Burkina Faso

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Russia to build nuclear power plant in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso's government said Friday that it had signed an agreement with Russia for the construction of a nuclear power plant to "cover the energy needs of the population," less than a quarter of which has access to electricity

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Burkina Faso's government said Friday that it had signed an agreement with Russia for the construction of a nuclear power plant to "cover the energy needs of the population," less than a quarter of which has access to electricity.

Burkina Faso has been ruled by a military junta since last year and has sought to diversify its international partners, moving closer to Russia in particular.

"The government of Burkina Faso has signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of a nuclear power plant," it said in a statement.

"The construction of this nuclear power plant in Burkina Faso is intended to cover the energy needs of the population," it added.

The agreement was signed at the Russian Energy Week in Moscow, which was attended by Burkina Faso's energy minister Simon-Pierre Boussim and Nikolay Spassky, the deputy director general of Russia's state atomic energy agency Rosatom.

The document "fulfils the wish of the president of (Burkina) Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traore, expressed last July at the Russia-Africa summit during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin," the statement said.

Rosatom said in a statement that "the memorandum is the first document in the field of the peaceful use of atomic energy between Russia and Burkina Faso."

It said the agreement laid the foundations for cooperation in areas including the use of nuclear energy in industry, agriculture and medicine.

Just under 23 percent of Burkina Faso's population had access to electricity at the end of 2020, according to the African Development Bank.

Related Topics

Electricity Moscow Russia Nuclear Agriculture Bank Vladimir Putin Burkina Faso July 2020 Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Electronic Security Centre upgrades RZAM cyb ..

Dubai Electronic Security Centre upgrades RZAM cybersecurity app to strengthen d ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan possesses all essential infrastructure re ..

Pakistan possesses all essential infrastructure required to accommodate China's ..

10 minutes ago
 1st Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition in Sharja ..

1st Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition in Sharjah sees high turnout

17 minutes ago
 Participating curators and artist commissions anno ..

Participating curators and artist commissions announced for Abu Dhabi Art 2023

17 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurate affordable loan scheme for You ..

Minister inaugurate affordable loan scheme for Youth to run small businesses

11 minutes ago
 No extension in PRA with HUBCO, KAPCO: Power Divis ..

No extension in PRA with HUBCO, KAPCO: Power Division

11 minutes ago
CM Aide urges campaigns to curb vehicle emissions ..

CM Aide urges campaigns to curb vehicle emissions in KP

13 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 110,300 cusecs water

IRSA releases 110,300 cusecs water

13 minutes ago
 SC to take up appeals against fuel price adjustmen ..

SC to take up appeals against fuel price adjustment on Oct 16

13 minutes ago
 Thousands protest across Middle East in support of ..

Thousands protest across Middle East in support of Palestinians

11 minutes ago
 PMD forecast windstorm/rain-thunderstorm with snow ..

PMD forecast windstorm/rain-thunderstorm with snow over mountains

11 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets India&#039;s Lok Sabha Speaker

Saqr Ghobash meets India&#039;s Lok Sabha Speaker

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World