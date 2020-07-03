Russia to Build Radars Warning of Missile Attacks in Far East by 2030 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Russia will build new radar systems as part of the missile attacks warning system in the Far East and modernize those in other regions, Sergei Surovikin, the commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, told the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda.

"The plan of developing the missile attacks warning system envisages the modernization of some radars ... operating in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and Irkutsk Region, as well as creating new systems with improved characteristics and interference immunity in the Far East Federal District and the Leningrad Region," Surovikin said.