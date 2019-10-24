Russia to Build Ties With Regional Integration Bodies in Africa - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia seeks to establish cooperation with African integration associations, and supports the efforts to strengthen stability on the continent, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia seeks to establish cooperation with African integration associations, and supports the efforts to strengthen stability on the continent, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"Russia, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, expresses solidarity with African countries on issues of strengthening peace and stability on the continent, ensuring regional security. We are also striving to establish cooperation with the African integration associations," Putin said in a closing statement following the first Russia-Africa Summit.

The Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, was held in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi from October 23-24. Over 40 African nations were represented by heads of state or government at the summit, while 11 others sent their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.