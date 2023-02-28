UrduPoint.com

Russia To Call For Transition To National Currencies At G20 Ministerial - Foreign Ministry

Published February 28, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The Russian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the G20Foreign Ministers' meeting will call for the transition to national currencies, joining of settlement and payment mechanisms, and the creation of independent insurance schemes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"We will describe in detail Russia's actions on... diversification of foreign trade relations and logistics corridors, we will call on our constructive colleagues in the G20 to switch to national currencies, join settlement and payment mechanisms, create independent insurance schemes and transport routes," the statement said.

Russian will also call for serious democratization of global economic governance institutions, expanding the role of BRICS and developing countries in decision-making within the framework of the World Trade Organization, and support the African Union's application for permanent member status of the G20, the ministry added.

More Stories From World

