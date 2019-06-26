UrduPoint.com
Russia To Call On Both US, Iran To Start Dialogue For Overcoming Tensions - Lavrov

Moscow will be persuading both the United States and Iran to start dialogue in order to overcome their tensions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at a press conference after talks with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

"We will be persuading both our Iranian colleagues and US colleagues that it is necessary to step back from the dangerous line and start settling differences through civilized dialogue. It obviously envisions that the policy of ultimatums, sanctions and blackmail should be abandoned," Lavrov said, adding that the dialogue should be based on mutual respect.

