Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Russia to Carry Out Military Inspection in Estonia Amid Ongoing NATO Drills - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Russia will carry out an inspection in one of Estonia's regions in line with the Treaty of Vienna amid NATO's Spring Storm drills that are taking place in the Northern European country, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergey Ryzhkov, announced on Tuesday.

The inspection is planned for the period between May 31 and June 3, Ryzhkov told reporters.

"The inspection is carried out to determine the sale of notifiable military activities that are subject to prior notification that are ongoing in the specified territory. The area will cover around 10,000 square meters [10,763 square feet]," Ryzhkov explained.

According to the military official, Russian inspectors will visit training grounds and be briefed on formations and military units deployed there, as well as on the ongoing military activities.

Ryzhkov did not specify in which region exactly the inspection will be carried out and whether it overlaps the area of the Spring Storm drills.

This year's edition of the annual exercise is taking place from May 17 to June 5 with participation of almost 7,000 servicemen from Estonia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Latvia, Poland, Italy, France and Denmark.

