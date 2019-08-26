Russia to Certainly Respond to US Intermediate-Range Missile Test - Kremlin Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's Defense Ministry and other departments have started preparing a symmetrical response to Washington in connection with the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and US tests of an intermediate-range missile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Russia's Defense Ministry and other departments have started preparing a symmetrical response to Washington in connection with the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and US tests of an intermediate-range missile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"Did you hear the president's instructions? They were given. Certainly," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Defense Ministry had begun preparing a symmetrical response.