Russia to Charge Up to $50 for E-Visas Beginning in 2021 - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Foreign tourists traveling to Russia will be able to apply online for an electronic visa, which will cost around $50 beginning in 2021, Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeniy Ivanov said on Wednesday.

Ivanov noted that current e-visas are free of charge and valid for visiting St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, as well as the Kaliningrad Oblast and the Far East. The service is likely to be extended onto all regions in 2021.

"There is a common understanding that starting from 2021, fees for issuing a single electronic visa will be levied in the amount of up to $50, which will entirely be the state budget revenue," Ivanov said in an interview with the Russian Kommersant newspaper.

The deputy foreign minister added that with an e-visa, foreigners would be able to travel across Russia.

"From January 1, 2021, a single electronic visa will be introduced for short-term trips (up to 16 days). It will be valid for movement between all Russia's Federal subjects. Until this time, any changes in the order of entry, exit and stay of foreign citizens in Russia with electronic visas are not planned," Ivanov said.

Applications for an e-visa are currently available to citizens of 53 countries, including all EU member states. The visa is issued for a period of 30 days, and tourists can stay in the country for up to eight days.

According to Ivanov, it is also planned to develop a mobile application for issuing electronic visas.