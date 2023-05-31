Russia to Closely Follow News From European Summit in Moldova - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russia will continue closely following news from the European Political Community summit in Moldova on June 1, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We will certainly follow the news from Chisinau, we will follow the rhetoric that will dominate there," Peskov told reporters, adding that any dialogue in Europe with Russia is "incomplete."