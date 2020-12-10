UrduPoint.com
Russia To Commission 4 Most Powerful Nuclear Icebreakers In World By 2026 - Trade Ministry

Thu 10th December 2020

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia will have four Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreakers, which will be the most powerful in the world, put into operation by 2026, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Aleksey Besprozvannykh said on Thursday.

"The lead universal nuclear icebreaker Arktika embarked on a maiden voyage on November 16 and will be working in the Northern Sea Route waters until mid-December ... The rest four icebreakers have various degrees of readiness and will be put into operation until 2026," Besprozvannykh said at the X International Forum titled "Arctic: Today and the Future" in Russia's St.

Petersburg.

The deputy minister recalled that the construction of the fourth serial icebreaker was scheduled for this month.

The icebreakers are designed to make a path for tankers transporting hydrocarbon resources from the fields at the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas and the Kara Sea continental shelf to the markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

The first of them, Arktika, which is the most powerful lead universal nuclear icebreaker in the world, was put into operation in October.

