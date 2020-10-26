Russia to Commit to Freeze on Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces If NATO Does Same - Putin

Russia reaffirms its commitment to moratorium on deployment of intermediate- and short-range missile as long as there are no US missiles in the same regions amid obvious new threats to European security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russia reaffirms its commitment to moratorium on deployment of intermediate- and short-range missile as long as there are no US missiles in the same regions amid obvious new threats to European security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday in a statement.

"Given continuous tensions between Russia and NATO, new threats to the security of entire Europe are obvious," Putin said in a statement.

Russia believes that the� Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) was an important part of the international security architecture, the president said. The INF treaty was particularly important in supporting predictability in terms of deployment of missiles in Europe.

"We believe that the US quitting the INF treaty, which lost its force as a result, was a serious mistake that increases the risk of missile weapons race, boosts confrontation possibilities and may result in uncontrolled escalation," the president said.�

"It is against this background that we reaffirm our commitment to the moratorium that Russia announced earlier on the deployment of land-based intermediate- and short-range missiles as long as there are no US-produced missiles of similar types in the same regions," the president said.