UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Commit To Freeze On Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces If NATO Does Same - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:17 PM

Russia to Commit to Freeze on Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces If NATO Does Same - Putin

Russia reaffirms its commitment to moratorium on deployment of intermediate- and short-range missile as long as there are no US missiles in the same regions amid obvious new threats to European security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russia reaffirms its commitment to moratorium on deployment of intermediate- and short-range missile as long as there are no US missiles in the same regions amid obvious new threats to European security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday in a statement.

"Given continuous tensions between Russia and NATO, new threats to the security of entire Europe are obvious," Putin said in a statement.

Russia believes that the� Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) was an important part of the international security architecture, the president said. The INF treaty was particularly important in supporting predictability in terms of deployment of missiles in Europe.

"We believe that the US quitting the INF treaty, which lost its force as a result, was a serious mistake that increases the risk of missile weapons race, boosts confrontation possibilities and may result in uncontrolled escalation," the president said.�

"It is against this background that we reaffirm our commitment to the moratorium that Russia announced earlier on the deployment of land-based intermediate- and short-range missiles as long as there are no US-produced missiles of similar types in the same regions," the president said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Nuclear Vladimir Putin Same May Race

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan is at risk of “exclusion” due to l ..

22 minutes ago

PDM's third circus failed: Khurrum Sher Zaman

37 seconds ago

Govt highlights Kashmir issue at international for ..

39 seconds ago

Electric fan export rise 9.26% in Q1of FY 2020-21

2 minutes ago

Usman Buzdar denounces blasphemous caricatures in ..

2 minutes ago

Vaccination essential to prevent polio growth: Spo ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.