Russia To Compete For Contract To Develop AIP Submarines For India - Official

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:17 PM

Russia to Compete for Contract to Develop AIP Submarines for India - Official

Russia will participate in a tender to develop submarines with air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems for India's navy, a deputy director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Vladimir Drozhzhov, said on Wednesday

LUCKNOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russia will participate in a tender to develop submarines with air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems for India's navy, a deputy director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Vladimir Drozhzhov, said on Wednesday.

Currently, India is planning to implement a program to build diesel-electric submarines with AIP systems, known as Project-75I.

"We will definitely take part in these tenders. Our joint activity on naval projects constitutes a necessary technological groundwork for implementing [these] contracts," Drozhzhov told reporters.

Air-independent propulsion systems enable non-nuclear submarines to recharge their batteries without needing to surface, allowing them to stay underwater for extended periods.

