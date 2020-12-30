Russia to Complete Creating Line of Armored Vehicles Based on T-14 Armata Tank in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The creation of new Russian armored vehicles, including the T-14 Armata tank, fighting vehicles based on it, as well as armored personnel carriers and howitzers, will be completed in 2022, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said.

"Ensuring the completion in 2022 of the creation of the advanced T-14 tank, infantry fighting vehicles (T-15, B-11, K-17), armored personnel carriers (B-10, K-16), an armored recovery vehicle (T-16 )... as well as a whole line of advanced combat modules for equipping tracked and wheeled vehicles," Krivoruchko said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.